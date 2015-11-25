FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil judge says senator may have interfered with Petrobras probe
November 25, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil judge says senator may have interfered with Petrobras probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki said on Wednesday that Senator Delcidio Amaral had been accused of trying to silence former Petrobras executive Nestor Cervero in a corruption investigation and confirmed he had ordered his arrest.

Cervero has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for paying a bribe to the speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress, and his lawyers had been trying to negotiate a plea deal with prosecutors. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.