5 months ago
Brazil's Angra III nuclear project to be auctioned by 2018 -deputy minister
March 21, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil's Angra III nuclear project to be auctioned by 2018 -deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's government wants to auction the Angra III nuclear plant project by 2018, its deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, adding that Russian and Chinese investors are interested in finishing it.

The deputy minister, Paulo Pedrosa, expects Angra III to be completed by 2023. He also announced that the government has decided to retake Cia Energética de Minas Gerais's power dams and put them up for auction. The contracts on the dams expired in 2015. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao)

