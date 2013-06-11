FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2013 / 7:53 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil to sell Libra oil prospect Oct 22 in Rio de Janeiro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazil will sell rights to the giant Libra offshore oil prospect - the country’s first petroleum-rights sale under new production-sharing rules - on October 22 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil’s petroleum agency ANP said on Tuesday.

The sale is expected to bring in at least 10 billion reais ($4.7 billion) in up-front fees for the government, plus a share of future output, the agency said at an event to discuss the sale.

The Libra prospect, off Brazil’s coast near Rio de Janeiro, holds an estimated 12 billion barrels of recoverable reserves and is the largest-ever discovery in the country.

If the estimates are confirmed, the field will produce enough oil to supply all crude needs in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, for about 21 months at current consumption levels.

The decision to hold the auction in Rio de Janeiro reversed earlier plans to have it held in Brasilia.

