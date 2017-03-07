FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to auction power transmission licenses on April 24
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil to auction power transmission licenses on April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's energy regulator Aneel said on Tuesday it will auction next month new licenses to build and operate 7,400 kilometers (4,598 miles) of power transmission lines requiring up to 13.1 billion reais ($4.2 billion) in investment.

In a statement, the regulator said the power lines would pass through 20 Brazilian states and should enter operation in the five years after the auction, scheduled for April 24.

Power generator Engie Brasil Energia SA and distributor Energisa SA have already expressed interest in bidding.

President Michel Temer launched an infrastructure concessions program on Tuesday aimed at raising 45 billion reais ($14.4 billion) in investments in roads, port terminals, railways and power transmission lines.

Industry analysts expect the power transmission licenses auction to be successful, following good results for another sale in October.

The companies that acquired licenses last year included Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Equatorial Energia SA , Cteep Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista and EDP Energias do Brasil SA. ($1 = 3.1194 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Bernard Orr)

