SAO PAULO May 5 Automobile production in Brazil fell 18.8 percent and sales dropped 17.1 percent in April from March, the national automakers' association said on Friday.

Automakers in Brazil produced just over 191,000 new cars and trucks last month, while sales totaled nearly 157,000 vehicles, according to data released by industry group Anfavea. Compared with a year ago, auto output rose 11.4 percent and sales slipped 3.7 percent. April had five fewer working days than March and a strike that hurt car output in Sao Paulo state. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dan Grebler)