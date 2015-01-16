FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strike ends at Brazil VW factory as 800 workers get jobs back
January 16, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Strike ends at Brazil VW factory as 800 workers get jobs back

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Workers at a Volkswagen AG factory in Brazil voted on Friday to end a 10-day strike after the carmaker agreed to reverse the layoff of 800 employees and present a new labor deal through 2019, according to union representatives.

The local metalworkers union said production would resume on Monday at the plant on the outskirts of Sao Paulo. A VW spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

