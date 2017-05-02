SAO PAULO May 2 Auto sales in Brazil fell in April, an industry group said on Tuesday, reflecting the burden of the country's worst recession on record, high borrowing costs and declining demand for durable goods in Latin America's largest economy.

Licensing of new cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks fell 3.6 percent in April over the same month a year earlier and 17 percent over March, according to Fenabrave, an industry group formed by car retailers.

The number of new vehicles licensed totaled 156,933 units in April, down from 183,832 in March, Fenabrave said. New car licenses fell 2.4 percent in the first four months of this year, Fenabrave said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)