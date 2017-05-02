SAO PAULO May 2 Auto sales in Brazil fell in
April, an industry group said on Tuesday, reflecting the burden
of the country's worst recession on record, high borrowing costs
and declining demand for durable goods in Latin America's
largest economy.
Licensing of new cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and
trucks fell 3.6 percent in April over the same month a year
earlier and 17 percent over March, according to Fenabrave, an
industry group formed by car retailers.
The number of new vehicles licensed totaled 156,933 units in
April, down from 183,832 in March, Fenabrave said. New car
licenses fell 2.4 percent in the first four months of this year,
Fenabrave said.
