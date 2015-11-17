FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil auto sales seen falling near 5 pct next year - dealers
November 17, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil auto sales seen falling near 5 pct next year - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Auto sales in Brazil are likely to fall again next year after a steep plunge in 2015, national dealership association Fenabrave said on Tuesday, in its first formal estimate for 2016.

Fenabrave forecast a 5.2 percent drop in car and light truck sales and a 4.2 percent drop in bus and heavy truck sales. Overall, auto sales in Brazil fell 24 percent in the first 10 months of the year compared to the same period of 2014. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Bernard Orr)

