Brazil banks to struggle to keep cost-growth below inflation -Bradesco

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks will struggle to keep cost-growth below the expected inflation rate for 2015 following an offer to increase employees’ wages by 10 percent, Banco Bradesco Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Monday.

The wage hike was offered by Brazil’s banking lobby Fenaban last week to end a 21-day strike of bank workers.

Brazil is expected to end 2015 with an inflation rate of 9.85 percent. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Bernadette Baum)