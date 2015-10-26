FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil banks to struggle to keep cost-growth below inflation -Bradesco
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil banks to struggle to keep cost-growth below inflation -Bradesco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks will struggle to keep cost-growth below the expected inflation rate for 2015 following an offer to increase employees’ wages by 10 percent, Banco Bradesco Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco said on Monday.

The wage hike was offered by Brazil’s banking lobby Fenaban last week to end a 21-day strike of bank workers.

Brazil is expected to end 2015 with an inflation rate of 9.85 percent. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.