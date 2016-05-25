Brazilian ex-Treasury official named chief executive at Banco do Brasil

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli, a former executive-secretary of the Treasury, will take over as the head of state lender Banco do Brasil, Brazil’s largest bank, the finance ministry announced on Wednesday.

Separately, a spokesman for the presidential chief of staff said that former Minister Gilberto Occhi will take over as chief executive of Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal from Monday. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Reese Ewing)