FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil central banker praises BoE appointment - Independent
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
December 3, 2012 / 2:51 AM / in 5 years

Brazil central banker praises BoE appointment - Independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil’s central bank has praised the appointment of Mark Carney as the new head of the UK central bank, saying his global reputation makes him ideal for getting the UK economy back on track, The Independent reported on Monday.

Alexandre Tombini said the move will “serve the UK well”, but r ejected a ny hopes of growth in Europe’s worst-hit economies in 2013, the Independent reported.

“Mark Carney has done a great job in Canada [where he is currently the central bank’s governor] and is respected across the world,” he said in an interview at the Banco Central do Brasil’s headquarters in Brasilia.

Last week, the appointment of Carney as the next governor of the Bank of England was met with surprise.

Current Deputy Governor Paul Tucker was the favourite to succeed Mervyn King in July.

Tombini said the European economy was likely to shrink again next year, although he did not see the situation in Europe as critical, the article said. (Reporting By Dasha Afanasieva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.