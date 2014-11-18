Brazil cuts minimum capital threshold for cooperative banks

FLORIANOPOLIS, Brazil, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s main economic policy body cut minimum capital thresholds for cooperative banks, the latest in a series of measures to prop up alternative financing, making available as much as 760 million reais ($292.4 million) for new loans, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The National Monetary Council’s decision comes a day after it announced it was allowing cooperative banks to sell real-denominated debt notes, known as letras financeiras, to help broaden their sources of long-term funding.

The regulatory changes come along with efforts by President Dilma Rousseff, who last month won re-election, to broaden access to credit in an economy struggling to recover from a mild recession in the first half of the year.

“This will reduce operational costs for cooperatives without being a risk to the system, which is solid,” Aloisio Tupinamba, chief of staff of the bank’s financial regulation directory, said at the sidelines of an event in the southern city of Florianopolis.

As of June, Brazil had about 1,150 cooperative lenders with assets totaling 185.6 billion reais ($71 billion) catering to 6.5 million customers, central bank data showed.