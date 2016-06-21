FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Soaring bankruptcies pose no threat to Brazil banks, group says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

Soaring bankruptcies pose no threat to Brazil banks, group says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian banks are prepared to withstand a surge in the number of bankruptcy protection filings, as their level of outstanding loan-loss provisions top minimum regulatory thresholds, the president of industry group Febraban said on Tuesday.

Shares of Brazil's largest listed banks slumped on concern a decision by phone carrier Oi SA on Monday to seek creditor protection would force lenders to raise loan-loss provisions sharply. Banks are not facing serious shortcomings stemming from corporate insolvencies, Febraban President Murilo Portugal said at an event. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.