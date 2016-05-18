Demand for Brazil corporate loans sinks in April -Experian

SAO PAULO, May 18 (Reuters) - Demand for loans among Brazilian companies slumped in April, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Wednesday, a sign that the highest borrowing costs in nine years and the harshest recession in eight decades hampered their ability to take on fresh credit.

The number of requests for new loans dropped 11.6 percent in April from the prior month, and fell 4.2 percent from the same month a year earlier, Serasa said in a statement. In the first four months, demand for consumer credit dropped 8.1 percent.

The data underscores how borrowing in Brazil is reeling from the country’s downturn, slumping commodities prices and fallout from a corruption scandal at state firms.

With bankruptcy filings doubling this year and the economy poised to contract by about 4 percent for a second year in a row, banks are also cutting credit access for small and large corporate borrowers, or refinancing loans only for existing clients.

Moody’s Investors Service said this month that the number of Brazilian companies facing high funding risks rose to 33 percent last year, from 28 percent in 2014. More debt is maturing than companies can generate cash to make payments, while banks are refinancing fewer loans, the report showed.

Banks had about 130 billion reais ($367 billion) in refinanced and restructured loans on their books last year, according to central bank data.

The combination of restricted credit supply and weak demand could lead banking industry profits to post their largest annual decline this year since at least 2000, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc analysts.