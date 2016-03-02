FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil Senate OKs bill allowing state banks to buy corporate stakes
March 3, 2016 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil Senate OKs bill allowing state banks to buy corporate stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday approved a provisional measure that allows state-run lenders Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal and its subsidiaries to buy a stake in other companies.

The measure allows the lenders to acquire stakes in other companies until Dec. 31, 2018. A previous law had authorized them to make those purchases until mid-2011.

The measure now needs to be sanctioned by President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
