Brazil Senate OKs bill allowing state banks to buy corporate stakes

BRASILIA, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Senate on Wednesday approved a provisional measure that allows state-run lenders Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal and its subsidiaries to buy a stake in other companies.

The measure allows the lenders to acquire stakes in other companies until Dec. 31, 2018. A previous law had authorized them to make those purchases until mid-2011.

The measure now needs to be sanctioned by President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)