BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - The number of companies under bankruptcy protection in Brazil has continued to rise at the start of the year, central bank director Anthero Meirelles said on Thursday.

The bank said in its semi-annual financial stability report that banks in Brazil will step up corporate loan refinancing deals as a deepening recession hurts businesses and consumers. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)