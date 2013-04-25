FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Antitrust concerns may derail Brazil bank mergers -Santander
April 25, 2013

Antitrust concerns may derail Brazil bank mergers -Santander

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Antitrust issues could hamper any attempt among Brazil’s largest commercial banks to merge, said on Thursday the outgoing chief executive of Banco Santander Brasil SA - a recent target of takeover speculation.

Santander Brasil, the nation’s largest foreign lender, had no takeover talks with a rival over the past three years, said CEO Marcial Portela Álvarez at a news conference. Media reports last year said larger rival Banco Bradesco SA could bid for all of Santander Brasil; both companies denied the reports at the time.

