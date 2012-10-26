Brazil banking spreads rise slightly during October-central bank

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The average bank lending spread in Brazil rose to 22.7 percentage points in the month through Oct. 17, compared with 22.3 points in all of September, Tulio Maciel, head of the central bank’s economic research unit, said on Friday.

Spreads are the difference between the rates at which banks lend to clients and those at which they fund operations. Bank lending in Brazil rose in September at the slowest annual pace in almost three years, as private sector banks put the brakes on disbursements as a result of record-high loan delinquencies.