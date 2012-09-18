FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's bank workers begin nationwide strike
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's bank workers begin nationwide strike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bank workers go on strike over wages, conditions

* Workers seek nominal pay raise of 10.25 percent

* Bank shares fall on Brazil’s bourse

SAO PAULO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s bank workers began a nationwide strike on Tuesday over demands for better pay and working conditions, according to national financial-sector workers’ union Contraf.

Among the workers’ demands include a nominal wage increase of 10.25 percent, a profit-sharing agreement, better health and working conditions and better security.

On Aug. 28, Brazil’s national banking federation Fenaban offered a 6 percent nominal wage increase amounting to a 0.58 percent rise after accounting for inflation - a package the union rejected as “insufficient.”

Bank shares fell across the board on Tuesday on Brazil’s bourse. Shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest non-government bank, slipped 1.36 percent, while those of rival Bradesco fell 1.23 percent. Shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil dropped 1.67 percent.

Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index little changed, up just 0.05 percent at 61,837.00.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.