BRASILIA, May 22 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has raised the so-called CSLL tax on banks to 20 percent from 15 percent, according to the official gazette published on Friday.

President Dilma Rousseff was considering raising the CSLL tax, a levy on the profits of companies used to contribute to the social security system, in order to bolster revenues and meet an elusive fiscal target this year. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)