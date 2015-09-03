Brazil's lower house raises tax on bank profits

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s lower house of Congress passed a bill on Thursday that would raise a tax on profits of banks, insurers and other financial companies to 20 percent from 15 percent over three years to increase revenues for a government facing a fiscal crisis.

The bill, which still must be approved by the Senate, also raises the tax for credit unions to 17 percent. The hike would be effective as of Sept. 1 until the end of 2018, after which the rate would drop back to 15 percent for all of the companies.

The tax hike puts pressure on a financial sector already struggling with a sharp economic downturn and rising defaults.

With fiscal revenues dropping in a steep recession and Congress resisting new taxes, President Dilma Rousseff’s government is trying to raise existing taxes to balance its accounts. On Monday, it sent Congress a budget for next year that foresees an unprecedented primary deficit.

The government said it expected to raise additional revenues of 900 million reais ($240 million) this year, 3 billion reais next year and 4 billion reais in 2017 and 2018 with the tax hike.

The bill’s sponsor, Senator Gleisi Hoffmann of the ruling Workers’ Party, had originally proposed raising the so-called social contribution tax to 23 percent.

Financial companies have lobbied against the bill, saying any attempt to raise taxes “excessively” on them breaches principles of equality. Banks already pay more income tax, 39 percent compared with 34 percent for other sectors.

In the second quarter, Brazil’s top-three listed lenders reported an average 3 percent increase in net income, a sharp contrast with profit declines among most companies in the country.