By Aluisio Alves
| SAO PAULO, July 3
SAO PAULO, July 3 Financial technology firms in
Brazil are targeting lending to small- and mid-sized companies
to fill a gap in the credit market left by large lenders
deterred by rising delinquencies and narrow margins.
Fintech firms in Brazil have been growing fast in sectors
such as consumer lending and credit cards, seeking to undercut
some of the highest interest rates in the world offered by
traditional banks.
Now fintechs such as Banco Inter are diversifying to offer
accounts for small companies run by their existing retail
clients.
Banco Inter and other fintechs are expanding into "bridging
loans" for small businesses borrowing against their receivables
from supply contracts with major companies, offering lower rates
than traditional banks.
Borrowers in Latin America's biggest country pay an average
250 percent a year for the riskiest type of unsecured rollover
credit, the highest among the world's 20 major economies.
"There's a lot of room to grow because banks still charge
very high rates and availability of credit for small- and
mid-sized enterprises remains restricted," said Jorge Vargas
Neto, founding partner of Biva, a fintech that has originated 30
million reais ($9.1 million) in loans since 2015.
Lacking the necessary capital and scale to grow in a segment
where assessing credit risk can be tricky, fintechs like Biva
are using "peer to peer" models - connecting individuals and
small enterprises to borrow and lend money without a financial
institution.
Biva offers rates of between 1.7 percent and 6.3 percent a
month to borrowers, and average returns of 22 percent a year to
investors, Vargas said.
NO REGULATION
Brazil has yet to regulate peer-to-peer lenders, although
activity has grown considerably in the past two years. The
central bank said in May that it was looking to implement
regulations this year to oversee fintech firms.
The slow progress in designing a framework underscores
fintechs' concern not to circumvent or breach existing banking
laws.
Fintechs are trying different systems through which their
investors can fund lending to smaller firms, including systems
similar to a Dutch auction - in which borrowers get incentives
to present as many guarantees as possible to get the lowest
interest rate.
"This is a means to try to overcome the inefficiency of the
credit system in Brazil, which is most accentuated for small-
and medium-sized companies," said Dan Cohen, founder and partner
at F(x), which uses algorithms to match the profiles of lenders
and borrowers.
The move comes as traditional banks have cut credit access
for smaller companies amid record defaults and bankruptcies
during Brazil's deepest recession on record.
State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA curbed
lending in the segment by almost 30 percent in the 12 months
through March, while disbursements at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
for the segment were down almost 10 percent in the
same period. Itaú is Brazil's No. 1 bank by assets.
According to a study released in May by the InterAmerican
Development Bank and tech accelerator Finnovista, Brazil is home
to 230 of the 703 fintechs in Latin America, ranging from
digital banks to financial education companies.
Many Brazilian financial startups involved in lending say
that demand is coming from small businessmen. Brazilian fintech
Geru lends on average up to 50,000 reais per client to
individuals to invest in their own small businesses.
"We have seen that a large number of our loans go to
self-employed people to invest in their own companies," said
Geru's founder, Sandro Reiss.
($1 = 3.2997 reais)
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Editing by Leslie Adler)