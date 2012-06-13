FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Batista says close to EBX, AUX stake sales
June 13, 2012 / 11:57 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Batista says close to EBX, AUX stake sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 13 (Reuters) - Eike Batista, Brazil’s richest man, said on Wednesday he expected to sell a 49 percent stake in his gold company AUX for about $2 billion by September.

AUX was created in 2010 and owns gold mining rights in the California-Vetas region of Colombia.

Batista also said he expected to close the sale of a $500 million stake in his EBX investment holding company, which has assets in energy, mining and engineering firms, to an Asian sovereign fund by mid July.

In May, Batista said he plans to sell a $1 billion stake in EBX to two foreign investors.

In March, Batista sold a $2 billion stake in EBX to the Abu Dhabi government’s $46-billion investment vehicle, Mubadala , that group’s biggest single investment in Latin America to date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
