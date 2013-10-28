FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OSX vessel plugged to OGX field not for sale, source says
October 28, 2013 / 10:08 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's OSX vessel plugged to OGX field not for sale, source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The OSX-3 vessel, which Brazilian oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA is seeking to hook up to the offshore Tubarão Martelo field, is not up for sale, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.

OGX will continue to look for fresh capital even if it files for bankruptcy protection, said the source, who declined to be identified because the decision has not yet been made public. Three sources told Reuters on Monday that OGX, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection as early as Tuesday.

OSX Brasil SA, OGX’s sister company and the owner of the vessel, has no plans to file for bankruptcy protection at the moment, the company said earlier in the day.

