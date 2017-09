RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities regulator CVM fined Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista 300,000 reais ($93,000) on Wednesday for failing to keep investors informed about a possible delisting of coal mining company CCX Carvão da Colombia.

$1 = 3.21 Brazilian reais Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Writing by Jeb Blount