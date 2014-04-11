FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Batista faces probe for alleged insider trading-watchdog
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2014 / 9:34 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Batista faces probe for alleged insider trading-watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities industry watchdog CVM is investigating whether Eike Batista, formerly the country’s wealthiest man, engaged in insider trading, it said on Friday.

Rio de Janeiro-based CVM said in a statement that one of more than a dozen probes into the meltdown of Batista’s Grupo EBX SA includes an investigation into Batista’s alleged use of privileged information as chairman of oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gás Patricitpações SA.

Representatives of Batista and OGX, which changed its name to Óleo e Gas Participações SA after filing for bankruptcy protection in October, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.