FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's OGX exercises Batista's $1 bln put option
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's OGX exercises Batista's $1 bln put option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s debt-laden oil company OGX said on Friday it will exercise a $1 billion “put option” promised by controlling stakeholder Eike Batista, which should serve as a temporary lifeline for the company as it renegotiates its debts.

OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA will receive $100 million immediately, the company said in a statement.

Creditors have been pressuring Batista to fulfill his promise to inject $1 billion into OGX through the option that requires him to buy OGX stock at 6.30 reais a share by April 30, 2014, should the company’s board think it is needed.

Company shares closed at 0.41 reais on Thursday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.