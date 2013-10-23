FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Batista's OGX expects Tubarão Martelo oil output by end-November
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 6:57 PM / 4 years ago

Batista's OGX expects Tubarão Martelo oil output by end-November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s OGX Petroleo e Gas Pariticipações SA, the cash-strapped oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, expects to start output from its Tubarão Martelo offshore oil field by the end of November, two sources with direct knowledge of OGX operations told Reuters.

The company has begun linking up the field’s completed production wells to the OSX-3 floating production, storage and offloading platform (FPSO), the sources said. The vessel is owned by Batista’s OSX Brasil SA shipyard and ship-leasing company.

If Batista can start production soon it may ease his efforts to reach an agreement with OGX creditors to renegotiate about $5 billion of debt.

OGX’s press office did not immediately answer calls seeking comment. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.