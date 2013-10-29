FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OGX ends talks with holders of $3.6 billion of bonds
#Bankruptcy News
October 29, 2013 / 4:27 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's OGX ends talks with holders of $3.6 billion of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA ended talks with holders of $3.6 billion of its bonds due in 2018 and 2022 after failing to reach an agreement to restructure the debt following months of negotiations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

OGX, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in a Brazilian court as early as Tuesday, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company faces the end of a 30-day grace period to deposit $44.5 million of interest payments into bondholder accounts later this week. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

