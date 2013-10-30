Brazil court confirms oil company OGX filed bankruptcy petition

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA filed a petition for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the court’s press office said.

Reuters had earlier reported the filing by Rio de Janeiro-based OGX citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The case will be heard in the 4th Corporate Section of the Justice Tribunal of Rio de Janeiro State, the spokeswoman said. The case number is 0377620-56.2013.8.19.0001.