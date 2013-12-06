FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Batista's OGX starts oil production in Tubarão Martelo -filing
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 6, 2013 / 12:03 PM / 4 years ago

Batista's OGX starts oil production in Tubarão Martelo -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, has started production in its Tubarão Martelo oil field.

Batista’s shipbuilder, OSX Brasil SA, said in a filing on Friday that its floating production storage and offloading vessel OSX-3 started producing oil in blocks BM-C-39 and BM-C-40 of the field.

Brazilian judges have accepted bankruptcy protection requests from OSX and OGX, which has struggled to reach lofty production goals and was OSX’s only big customer. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.