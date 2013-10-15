FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OGX fires CEO, 2nd executive in restructuring push -source
October 15, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's OGX fires CEO, 2nd executive in restructuring push -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA fired Chief Executive Luiz Carneiro as part of a corporate restructuring plan, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

José Roberto Faveret, OGX’s chief legal affairs officer, was also dismissed as part of the decision, said the source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Carneiro, who challenged a recent board decision to fire Roberto Monteiro as chief financial officer, has been in New York meeting holders of the company’s $3.6 billion in bonds.

OGX declined to comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
