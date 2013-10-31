Shares of Brazil's OGX sink after bankruptcy filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Brazilian oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA fell as much as 35.3 percent on Thursday, the day after the company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista filed for bankruptcy protection.

Brazil exchange operator BM&F Bovespa said late on Wednesday that it would remove OGX from its benchmark Ibovespa stock index after Thursday’s session but that the shares would continue to trade.

At 11:22 a.m. local time (1321 GMT), shares of OGX were down 29.4 percent to 0.12 reais.