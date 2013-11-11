FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OSX becomes second Batista company to file for bankruptcy-source
November 11, 2013

OSX becomes second Batista company to file for bankruptcy-source

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - OSX Brasil SA, the Brazilian shipbuilder controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the request, confirming intentions announced on Friday.

The petition was made to a court in Rio de Janeiro, the same jurisdiction where Batista’s oil company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA sought protection from creditors on Oct. 30. The OGX petition was the largest corporate bankruptcy filing in Latin America.

OSX depends for all its revenue on OGX, to which it leases oil production ships. OSX is 10 percent owned by South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industry.

