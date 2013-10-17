FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's OSX considers mergers to 'create shareholder value'
October 17, 2013 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's OSX considers mergers to 'create shareholder value'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - OSX Brasil SA, the shipbuilder controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, is considering combining with rivals to create value for existing shareholders, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The company is currently carrying out a review of its business plan to adapt to its “new reality,” and is discussing such plan with clients, suppliers, employees and shareholders, the filing said. The company did not mention any potential partners in a corporate combination, or the type of merger it would pursue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

