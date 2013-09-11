FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil shipbuilder OSX fills board vacancies
September 11, 2013 / 11:08 PM / in 4 years

Brazil shipbuilder OSX fills board vacancies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, controlled by struggling tycoon Eike Batista, named three members to fill board positions that had been vacant since July, according to a filing on Wednesday.

Julio Alfredo Klein, Celso Tanus and Eucherio Lerner will serve on the board until 2014. Batista remains the board’s president and his father Eliezer Batista continues as its vice president.

Batista, who recently lost his billionaire status, cut his stake in OSX to 66.7 percent from 75.31 percent after selling shares in late August.

The value of the firms in his crumbling EBX group, once worth more than $60 billion, has collapsed in the past year because of missed production and profit targets and a weaker outlook for Brazil and other commodities producers. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

