UPDATE 1-Brazilian tycoon restructures more of $2 bln Mubadala debt

(Recasts to tie in Batista asset transfer news from Monday, deal details, group history, share prices)

By Jeb Blount

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista moved on Tuesday to settle his debts with Mubadala Development Co PJSC, the Abu Dhabi government investment fund, by agreeing to transfer his stock in a port operator, the second such accord in two days.

Batista owes Mubadala about $2 billion, the result of a deal in which Mubadala bought 5.63 percent in a Batista holding company, a transaction that was ultimately structured as a loan.

The Mubadala deal came in March 2012, just before Batista’s industrial conglomerate, EBX Group, collapsed along with Brazil’s decade-long commodities boom. Under terms of the deal, Batista was required to give Mubadala part of his holdings if the investment didn’t return at least 5 percent a year.

Under the accord announced Tuesday, Batista and the companies he controls would transfer to Mubadala a 10.44 percent stake in Prumo Logistica SA, Prumo said in a statement. Prumo owns the Port of Acu, north of Rio de Janeiro.

The transfer would cut Batista’s stake in Prumo to 10.5 percent from 21 percent, according to data from the Sao Paulo stock exchange as of July 15.

On Monday, Batista’s MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA said he agreed to transfer 10.5 percent of the iron ore miner to Mubadala.

Both transactions were expected to be finalized by the end of September.

The deals with Mubadala were the latest efforts by Batista to restructure his EBX Group and pay personal debts to investment partners.

EBX, an industrial empire with stakes in mining, oil and gas, electricity, shipbuilding and port companies was once worth more than $60 billion. His personal stake in the group was estimated at more than $30 billion.

The value of the companies has shrank by more than 90 percent.

The end of Brazil’s commodities boom and the failure of Batista’s oil company to deliver on promised production targets, led the entire group to implode. The oil company, now known as Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA, and shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA both went bankrupt.

Batista was forced to sell most of the rest of his stakes to new partners at fire-sale prices. Prumo, formerly known as LLX Logistica SA, is now controlled by U.S.-based investment fund EIG Global Energy Partners.

The transfer of the MMX shares will cut his stake to below 50 percent and leave EBX with no major traded companies under Batista’s control. Batista retains important stakes in most of the companies he created. When the deal goes through, he will still be the largest shareholder in MMX. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)