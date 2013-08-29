FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Batista sells 1.56 pct of oil firm OGX to pay EBX debts
August 29, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 4 years

Brazil's Batista sells 1.56 pct of oil firm OGX to pay EBX debts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, the controlling shareholder of OGX Petróleo e Gás Particiações SA, sold 1.54 percent of the oil company’s stock to pay debts of his EBX group, OGX said in a statement to securities regulators on Thursday.

Batista made the sale on Wednesday, OGX said, bringing the total sale of stock in OGX by Batista to 5.67 percent since March. Batista plans to make additional sales of stock of more than 5 percent, but plans to maintain his status as controlling shareholder with at least 50.01 percent of OGX shares.

