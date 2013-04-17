Banco do Brasil says suspension of insurance unit IPO lifted

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA said on Wednesday that securities regulator CVM had lifted the suspension of the initial public offering of its BB Seguridade insurance unit, according to a securities filing.

Banco do Brasil’s investment-banking unit is handling the transaction, with co-managers including Banco Bradesco SA , Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other investment banks hired to help handle the deal include BTG Pactual Group, Banco Votorantim SA, Citigroup Inc and São Paulo-based Brasil Plural Banco Multiplo.