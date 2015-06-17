Argentina lifts embargo on Brazil beef imports -Brazil ag minister

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Argentina has lifted an embargo on imports of Brazilian beef, Brazil’s agriculture minister, Katia Abreu, said on Wednesday, as the world’s largest beef exporter seeks to enter new markets.

Abreu expects the United States to start importing fresh Brazilian beef by August and is working to open Japan’s market. The minister said a Chinese delegation would arrive next week to consider approving nine more Brazilian beef plants for export. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)