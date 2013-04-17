Brazil approves meatpacker JBS takeover of rival

BRASILIA, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s antitrust regulator Cade approved on Wednesday, JBS’s purchase of rival Bertin, a deal that helped turn the one-time family run butcher into the world’s largest beef producer.

Cade said as part of its approval the competitive conditions within the companies’ market would continue to be monitored.

JBS SA agreed to buy Bertin, which has some 38 plants in Brazil and abroad, in an all-stock deal in 2009.

JBS grew to the top of its industry through an aggressive takeover strategy. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)