FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's JBS, Marfrig, Minerva authorized to ship beef to China
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's JBS, Marfrig, Minerva authorized to ship beef to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian beef plants approved for export to China include five from JBS SA , two from Marfrig SA and one from Minerva SA, Fernando Sampaio, director of Brazilian beef exporter’s association Abiec, said on Wednesday.

The exports should start in June, Sampaio told Reuters the day after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signed trade, finance and investment deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Brasilia.

Shares of JBS rose 0.9 percent in Sao Paulo; Marfrig shares rose 2.16 percent, and Minerva shares rose 3 percent. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.