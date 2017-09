SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil will likely export 1.4 million tonnes of beef in 2015 worth $6 billion, beef exporters association Abiec said on Thursday.

In 2014 Brazil shipped abroad 1.56 million tonnes worth $7.2 billion, according to a release from Abiec in January. (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)