Accident kills 3 at Brazil Belo Monte hydropower dam building site

BRASILIA, May 30 (Reuters) - Three workers died and three were injured in an accident at the construction site of the massive hydroelectric dam Belo Monte in northern Brazil, the builder said on Saturday.

The Belo Monte building consortium said in a statement that the accident happened at dawn after a silo collapsed when it was being unloaded from a truck. Two of the three injured workers were discharged from the hospital later on Saturday.

Opponents of the project have raised concerns that building what would be the world’s third largest dam could damage the Amazon jungle and indigenous groups.

The likes of Hollywood director James Cameron and the Inter-American Court on Human Rights have said Belo Monte would displace indigenous people in the Amazon.

The 11,233 megawatt dam, which is located on the Xingu River, an Amazon River tributary, is expected to be finished by 2019. The building consortium said it did not know whether the accident would delay construction. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)