Judge overturns suspension of Brazil's Belo Monte dam
#Energy
August 28, 2012 / 2:25 AM / in 5 years

Judge overturns suspension of Brazil's Belo Monte dam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge said on Monday construction could resume on the controversial $13 billion Belo Monte dam in the Amazon, alleviating concerns that key work would not be done ahead of the rainy season.

The judge overturned an order by a lower court that had suspended work last week but still has to consider the merits of the case.

The lower court had called for an immediate halt to construction after years of high-profile criticism. The likes of Hollywood director James Cameron and the Inter-American Court on Human Rights have said Belo Monte would displace indigenous people in the Amazon rain forest.

President Dilma Rousseff, however, has said such mega dams are needed to meet the energy demands of Brazil’s growing consumer class.

The Norte Energia consortium building the dam, which is set to start producing electricity in 2015, includes utilities Eletrobras, Cemig and Light. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

