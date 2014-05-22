FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil grants 'eventual reinsurer' permit to Buffett's Berkshire
May 22, 2014

Brazil grants 'eventual reinsurer' permit to Buffett's Berkshire

May 22 (Reuters) - Susep, Brazil’s insurance industry regulator, on Thursday issued a license allowing Berkshire Hathaway Inc to operate in the country as “eventual reinsurer.”

The license permits reinsurers domiciled in a foreign country to operate in Brazil without a representative office in the country. According to the government’s official gazette, Berkshire’s U.K.-based unit, Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Ltd, will be granted the license. Berkshire is controlled by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett.

In Brazil, there are three classes of reinsurers - local, admitted and eventual. According to current industry rules, eventual reinsurers must have minimum global net assets of $150 million, be rated a notch above the minimum investment-grade ranking by a major credit rating company and have its headquarters based outisde a tax-haven country.

