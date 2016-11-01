FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil's beer production falls 2 pct in October in annual terms
November 1, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's beer production falls 2 pct in October in annual terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian beer production totaled 12.542 million hectoliters in October, a 2 percent drop from the same month a year ago, according to data compiled by Brazil's internal revenue service.

As Brazil's consumers cut spending amid a prolonged recession, soft drinks production slumped 13.4 percent in October to 12.089 million hectoliters compared with the previous year, the data showed on Tuesday.

On a month-on-month basis, beer and soft drinks production rose respectively by 3.8 percent and 6.4 percent in October from September, signaling Brazil's two-year recession may be nearing an inflection point. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrew Hay)

