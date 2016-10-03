FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil soft drinks production was weakest September since 2011
October 3, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil soft drinks production was weakest September since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian soft drinks production slumped 8.2 percent to 11.360 million hectoliters in September, the weakest result for the month since at least 2011, according to data compiled by Brazil's internal revenue service.

Beer production totaled 12.092 million hectoliters last month, a marginal 0.2 percent increase from the same month a year earlier, the data showed.

For the third quarter as a whole, soft drink volumes fell a hefty 5 percent, to 33 million hectoliters. For beer, the drop was almost 1 percent last quarter, hitting shares in AmBev SA , Brazil's largest beverages company.

While the benchmark Bovespa index rose 1.97 percent, AmBev SA shares fell 0.35 percent to 19.75 reais on the São Paulo stock exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

