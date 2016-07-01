FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil beer production in June falls to 2012 levels
July 1, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Brazil beer production in June falls to 2012 levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's beer production in June fell to 9.64 million hectoliters (8.2 million U.S. barrels), its lowest monthly level since 2012, as Latin America's largest economy struggled through the second year of a deep recession.

According to data from Brazil's internal revenue service, beer production in June was 1.2 percent below the same month last year and 4 percent below May. AmBev was the largest producer.

Soda output was also lower in June, hitting its lowest monthly figure since at least 2011. Brazil soda producers made 9.56 million hectoliters, 8.1 percent below June 2015 and 16 percent below May this year.

Despite sluggish June numbers, soda and beer production combined in the second quarter were 3.2 percent higher than the same period last year. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
