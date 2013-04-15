FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Biosev raises about $403 mln in initial public offering
#Market News
April 15, 2013

Brazil's Biosev raises about $403 mln in initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar and ethanol unit Biosev SA raised about 805 million reais ($403 million) in an initial public offering, according to information released by the securities regulator on Monday.

Biosev, a unit of French commodities giant Louis Dreyfus Corp, sold as many as 46.67 million common shares at a price of 15 reais apiece, securities regulator CVM said on its website. An additional lots equivalent to 7 million shares was also sold.

As part of the transaction, Louis Dreyfus had offered put options allowing investors to return the shares in July 2014 for the offering price of 15 reais plus interest. The price of such options, which was going to be disclosed in the pricing of the IPO, was not immediately available.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
